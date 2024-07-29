Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 1.1 %

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

CHP.UN traded down C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$14.06. 80,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.65. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$14.51.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.