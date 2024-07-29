Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $304.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CB. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $270.90. 146,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.81. Chubb has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

