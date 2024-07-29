Civeo (CVEO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $166.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.73 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civeo Stock Performance

NYSE:CVEO opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. Civeo has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $364.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

