Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock Position Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YOU. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Clear Secure by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 45,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Trading Up 0.2 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.