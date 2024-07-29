CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 192 ($2.48) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

CMCX opened at GBX 321 ($4.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £898.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8,025.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.53. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 343 ($4.44). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,500.00%.

In related news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($391.23). In related news, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($391.23). Also, insider Matthew Lewis sold 25,863 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £80,692.56 ($104,361.82). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 312 shares of company stock worth $89,800. Insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

