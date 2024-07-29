Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGGGF remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

