Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of COLB stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $26.09. 864,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $2,850,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 185.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,826 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $63,152,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

