Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,299,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock traded up $4.24 on Monday, reaching $314.00. 507,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,508. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $352.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

