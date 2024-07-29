Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $132,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 88.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $2,383,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,789. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.59.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

