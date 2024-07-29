Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Purchases £30,121 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($29.97) per share, with a total value of £30,121 ($38,956.29).

Compass Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 2,334.02 ($30.19) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,206.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78. Compass Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,940.50 ($25.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,369.24 ($30.64). The company has a market capitalization of £39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,026.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 5,769.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.04) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,374 ($30.70).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPG

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.