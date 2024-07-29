Conflux Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.40 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $705.45 million and approximately $42.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,977.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.12 or 0.00651883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00109855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00240693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00075392 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,026,282,764 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,783,576 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,026,120,983.94 with 4,238,620,968.63 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17652009 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $32,945,361.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.