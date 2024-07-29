COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.42

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 104318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $3,081,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $13,350,000.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile



COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

