Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 46,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock remained flat at $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 358,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,698. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

