Counos X Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Counos X has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counos X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Counos X

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counos X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.