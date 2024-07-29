Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 694,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 2,290,911 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coursera by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at $9,525,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at $5,048,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 7,568.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 25.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

