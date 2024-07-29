Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.30

Shares of Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 10420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £11,580.00, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.16.

Craven House Capital Company Profile



Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

Further Reading

