Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0961 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE CRT opened at $10.23 on Monday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.50% and a return on equity of 347.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

