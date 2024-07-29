Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0961 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE CRT opened at $10.23 on Monday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Bank of America Just Approved a Huge Stock Buyback Program
Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.