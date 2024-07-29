Crypterium Price Hits $0.0408 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $3.86 million and $28,844.79 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

