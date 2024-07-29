Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 12.7% in July

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.
About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações
