Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 5.1%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39. 71,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 699,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.19 million, a P/E ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.86 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,890,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,947,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 599,971 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

