DBV Technologies (DBVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,922. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.