DBV Technologies (DBVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect DBV Technologies to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect DBV Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of DBV Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,922. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
