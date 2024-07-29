Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $185.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.68.

CHKP opened at $182.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $125.68 and a 12 month high of $184.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

