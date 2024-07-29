Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Target Price to $193.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.64.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $200.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $2,957,300. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 288,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,548 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

