Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.99. 463,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.