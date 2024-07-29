Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,785,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $125,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DEO opened at $131.29 on Monday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

