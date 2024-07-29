Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 382,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 191,370 shares.The stock last traded at $28.60 and had previously closed at $28.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $630,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

