Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 92.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Digi International has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $960.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

