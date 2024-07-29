Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digi International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 92.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Trading Up 3.2 %

Digi International stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Digi International has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $960.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGIIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.