Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.99 on Monday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.17% and a negative return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

