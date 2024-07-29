Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $10.67

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $11.15. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 9,223,752 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.