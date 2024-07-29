Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $10.67

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $11.15. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 9,223,752 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

