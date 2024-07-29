Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Cut by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

DG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.99. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

