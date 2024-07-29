dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON DOTD traded up GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 94.41 ($1.22). 288,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.94. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.10 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 106.80 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £289.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,360.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.18.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

