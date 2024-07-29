Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,891,000 after acquiring an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DOV stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.59. 280,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

