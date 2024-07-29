DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Truist Financial

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DHT.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.50.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$12.00 on Thursday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.