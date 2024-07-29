DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.85. 769,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

