Dymension 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.11 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Dymension has a total market cap of $328.72 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dymension has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,029,744,437 coins and its circulating supply is 192,853,775 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,029,657,862 with 192,736,451 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.66323955 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $17,026,996.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

