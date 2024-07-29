e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $174.30 and last traded at $174.97. Approximately 340,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,577,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.82.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average is $181.51.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,361 shares of company stock worth $22,019,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 954.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

