eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in eBay were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,488,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $289,681,000 after acquiring an additional 83,493 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,577,264 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $199,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,905,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $170,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,132 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. 1,558,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,709,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $55.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

