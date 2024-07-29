Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

EDBL opened at $1.44 on Monday. Edible Garden has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $792,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($13.65) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,255.04%.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

