Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $77.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 4.5 %

EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 8,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 123.0% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

