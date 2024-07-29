Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lowered by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,304 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,054,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,199,031. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.8 %

EA traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.