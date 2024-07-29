Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $146.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.56. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,199,031. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

