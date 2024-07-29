ELIS Price Tops $0.0318 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $186,476.09 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,360.71 or 0.99889161 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00072035 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03100172 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $133.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.