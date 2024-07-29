Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $311.71 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,823,909,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,662,869,601 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.