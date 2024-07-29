Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.88

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 41752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ENVA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Enova International Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,053 shares of company stock worth $5,732,873 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enova International by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Enova International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

