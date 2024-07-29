Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.34. 3,589,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $175.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

