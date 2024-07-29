Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,399 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

Shell stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. Shell plc has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.