Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 67.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.51 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.40.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

