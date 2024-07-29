Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $110.90 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.