Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,669 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 103,165 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,954,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,319,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

