Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $50.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

